公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日 星期一 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Merck KGaA says plans to apply for authorization for Avelumab in H2

June 20 Merck Kgaa

* Says plan to apply for marketing authorization for avelumab against merkel cell carcinoma in h2 2016 Further company coverage:

