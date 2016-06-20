版本:
BRIEF-Special Committee of Softbank Board completes review of purported shareholder claims

June 20 Softbank Group Corp

* Special Committee of Softbank Board of Directors completes review of purported shareholder claims

* Special Committee has concluded that claims concerning conduct of COO Nikesh Arora during his tenure at SBG "are without merit" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

