BRIEF-Golar LNG LTD and Stonepeak launch 50/50 JV, Golar Power

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Golar Lng Ltd
* Golar LNG ltd says Stonepeak is committing $290 million in new equity to develop golar power
* Has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with investment vehicles affiliated with private equity firm stonepeak infrastructure partners
* Golar LNG ltd says Stonepeak with initial commitment of $290 million, will hope to invest up to $500 million in coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group