BRIEF-Golar LNG LTD and Stonepeak launch 50/50 JV, Golar Power

June 20 Golar Lng Ltd

* Golar LNG ltd says Stonepeak is committing $290 million in new equity to develop golar power

* Has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with investment vehicles affiliated with private equity firm stonepeak infrastructure partners

* Golar LNG ltd says Stonepeak with initial commitment of $290 million, will hope to invest up to $500 million in coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

