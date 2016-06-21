BRIEF-Softbank to sell Supercell stake at USD 10.2 billion valuation

June 21 Softbank Group Corp
* Softbank to sell Supercell stake at USD 10.2 billion
valuation
* Says Tencent is anticipated to syndicate its interests in
buyer
* SBG's 2 units will get dividend of about $0.4 billion
(approximately JPY 43 billion) from Supercell prior to closing
of transaction
* SBG currently expects to record around JPY 600 billion of
pre-tax gain under discontinued operations for FY ending March
31, 2017
* Net income/loss of Supercell for fiscal year ended March
31, 2016 will also be revised retroactively
* SBG's 2 units will divest entire 72.2% stake in Supercell
to buyer for aggregate cash consideration of approximately USD
7.3 billion
* Upon transfer of shares, Supercell will no longer be a
subsidiary of SBG
* Net income/loss of Supercell for FY ended March 31, 2016
will also be revised retroactively, to appear under discontinued
operations
* Expects to record around JPY 600 billion of pre-tax gain
under discontinued operations on statements of income for FY
ending March 31, 2017
* Proceeds from sale to be realized in 3 payments; 1st
payment expected in Aug 5, 2016, 2nd payment Nov 3, 2016, 3rd
payment Aug 5, 2019
* SBG's two subsidiaries are expected to receive a dividend
payment prior to date on which Supercell shares are transferred
