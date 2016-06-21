BRIEF-CarMax Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.90

June 21 Carmax Inc
* Carmax reports first quarter results
* Says currently estimate capital expenditures will total
approximately $450 million in fiscal 2017
* Says plan to open 15 stores in fiscal 2017 and between 13
and 16 stores in fiscal 2018
* Q1 earnings per share $0.90
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $4.13 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.19 billion
* Qtrly total used unit sales rose 4.0%.
* Qtrly total wholesale unit sales increased 1.8%
* Qtrly used unit sales in comparable stores increased 0.2%.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)