BRIEF-Rex Energy provides update on Moraine East joint development agreement

June 21 Rex Energy Corp :
* Rex Energy provides update on Moraine East joint
development agreement and Appalachian Basin operations
* With additional capital commitment from BSP, co expects
full year 2016 net operational capital expenditures to be
approximately $35.5 million for Moraine East area
* Continues to focus on cost control measures and
anticipates that it will be able to achieve further cost
reductions and efficiencies in 2016
* Liquidity will enable Rex Energy to continue plan to hold
majority of Appalachian Basin acreage by production by mid-year
2017
