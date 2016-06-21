版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 21:51 BJT

MEDIA-Lafarge paid tax to Islamic State in Syria - Le Monde

** French newspaper Le Monde reported that Lafarge paid checkpoint levies for its trucks and fuel tax to the Islamic State in 2013-2014 to keep its Syrian factory running.

** Company spokesman says has no immediate comment.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

