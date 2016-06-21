版本:
BRIEF-Ecology and Environment reports Quarterly income of $0.04 per share

June 21 Ecology And Environment Inc

* Qtrly revenue $25.2 million versus $30.4 million last year

* Ecology and environment inc reports quarterly income of $0.04 per share

