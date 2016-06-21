BRIEF-FCA US eliminates use of non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators

June 21 FCA US LLC:
* FCA US eliminates use of non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate
Takata air-bag inflators
* Will cease NAFTA-market production of vehicles equipped
with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators,
by next week
* Global production of vehicles with non-desiccated
ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators is expected to end by
mid-September
* Investigation determined non-desiccated ammonium nitrate
may degrade after several years of exposure to high absolute
humidity
* National highway traffic safety administration has
specified recall schedule for vehicles with ammonium-nitrate
Takata air-bag inflators
* Says customers who purchase new vehicles still equipped
with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators
will be identified for customers
