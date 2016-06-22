BRIEF-Westinghouse Electric Company announces executive leadership transitions

June 22 Westinghouse Electric Company
* Westinghouse announces executive leadership transitions
* Westinghouse Electric Company says appointment of Danny
Roderick as President and CEO of Toshiba Corporation's Energy
Systems and Solutions Company
* Westinghouse Electric Company says Roderick will fulfill
this role in addition to his role as Chairman of board of
Westinghouse Electric Company
* Effective on June 22, José Emeterio Gutiérrez has been
named acting president and CEO
* Effective on June 22, David Precht, named acting Senior
Vice President, Nuclear Fuel and Components Manufacturing
