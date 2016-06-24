版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 18:29 BJT

BRIEF-Russia's MTS says repurchases $267.4 mln of Eurobonds

June 24 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* The company will repurchase $267.44 million worth of Eurobonds due in 2020 as a result of a tender offer announced on June 15. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

