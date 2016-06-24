BRIEF-Mediatek to invest more than $6.18 bln into new fields in chip development - Nikkei

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 (Reuters) -
* MediaTek plans to reduce reliance on the smartphone sector with a five-year investment in new technologies - Nikkei
* Over next five years, MediaTek will invest more than 200 bln New Taiwan Dollars ($6.18 bln) into chip development in seven new fields - Nikkei
* MediaTek Inc says seven new fields include self-driving vehicles,automotive electronics, as well as factory automation - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
Jan 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.