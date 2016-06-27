版本:
BRIEF-New York Yankees are said to enter deal with StubHub for ticket reselling- Bloomberg

June 27 (Reuters) -

* New York Yankees agree to 6 1/2-year, $100 mln deal with eBay subsidiary, StubHub for reselling Yankees tickets- Bloomberg, citing sources

Source (bloom.bg/28ZbW3C) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

