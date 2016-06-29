BRIEF-Cantab CIO Ewan Kirk says hedge fund performed "reasonably well" after Brexit vote

BRIEF-Kudelski: OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises
* OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Gam Holding Ag
* Cantab Capital Partners Chief Investment Officer Ewan Kirk says systematic hedge fund performed "reasonably well" after Brexit vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
* OpenTV files patent suit against NFL Enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.