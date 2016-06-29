版本:
BRIEF-Cantab CIO Ewan Kirk says hedge fund performed "reasonably well" after Brexit vote

June 29 Gam Holding Ag

* Cantab Capital Partners Chief Investment Officer Ewan Kirk says systematic hedge fund performed "reasonably well" after Brexit vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

