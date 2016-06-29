BRIEF-Alcoa Upstream Corp provides details in connection with spinoff plan

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 Alcoa Upstream Corp
* Alcoa Upstream Corp files form 10 registration statement with U.S. SEC in connection with co's spinoff plan - Sec filing
* Upstream co will include five business units that today make up global primary products-bauxite, alumina, aluminum, cast products and energy
* Upstream co will also include rolled products business unit consisting of rolling mill operations in Warrick, Indiana and Saudi Arabia
* Separation will occur by means of pro rata distribution by Alcoa Inc of at least 80.1% shares of newly formed upstream company
* Alcoa co has commitments to fund its pension plans, provide payments for other post-retirement benefit plans, and fund capital projects
* Alcoa will continue to own the value-add businesses, and will become the value-add company
* Alcoa will change its name to Arconic Inc
* Alcoa Upstream Corp to change name to "Alcoa Corporation", will apply for authorization to list stock on NYSE under symbol "AA"
* Alcoa Upstream Corp says Arconic Inc will change its stock symbol from "AA" to "ARNC"
* Alcoa Corporation intends to incur certain debt prior to or concurrent with separation
* Alcoa Corp intends to provide up to $1.5 billion liquidity facilities through senior secured revolving credit facility
* Alcoa Corp intends to issue about $1 billion of funded debt through issuance of term loans, secured notes and/or unsecured notes
* Alcoa Corp also intends to pay a substantial portion of the proceeds of the funded debt to Arconic - sec filing Source text for Eikon (1.usa.gov/293UO9h) Further company coverage:
