BRIEF-Monsanto seeks up to $7 bln more from Bayer in takeover-Handelsblatt

June 29 ** The U.S. seed producer has
demanded that Germany's Bayer increase its takeover offer by
$10-15 per share, unnamed sources tell German business daily
Handelsblatt.
** The requested increase would push the valuation of
Monsanto up to $67 billion to $69 billion from Bayer's rejected
$62 billion.
** Insiders tell the paper Britain's vote to leave the
European Union could put Bayer's planned financing of the deal
into question as investors might be wary of its planned capital
hike of up to 15 billion euros due to market turmoil.
** Monsanto said earlier on Wednesday it is in talks with
Bayer and other companies regarding "alternative strategic
options," a month after it rejected the German company's
$62-billion takeover offer.
