BRIEF-Monsanto seeks up to $7 bln more from Bayer in takeover-Handelsblatt

June 29 ** The U.S. seed producer has demanded that Germany's Bayer increase its takeover offer by $10-15 per share, unnamed sources tell German business daily Handelsblatt.

** The requested increase would push the valuation of Monsanto up to $67 billion to $69 billion from Bayer's rejected $62 billion.

** Insiders tell the paper Britain's vote to leave the European Union could put Bayer's planned financing of the deal into question as investors might be wary of its planned capital hike of up to 15 billion euros due to market turmoil.

** Monsanto said earlier on Wednesday it is in talks with Bayer and other companies regarding "alternative strategic options," a month after it rejected the German company's $62-billion takeover offer.

Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)