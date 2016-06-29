版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Tractor Supply qtrly comparable store sales decreased 0.5 pct

June 29 Tractor Supply Co :

* Tractor Supply Company provides business update and announces webcast of second quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY EPS $3.35 - $3.40

* Sees FY net sales $6.8 billion - $6.9 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $6.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $1.85 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.93 billion

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.15 to $1.16

* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 0.5 pct versus a 5.6 pct increase in prior year's Q2

* Company expects gross margin rate for Q2 2016 to be down 25 to 30 basis points

* Sees fy 2016 net sales $6.8 billion - $6.9 billion

* Q2 same store sales fell 0.5 percent

* Sees FY 2016 comparable store sales between 2.5 pct - 3.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐