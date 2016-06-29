版本:
BRIEF-Blackline Safety Corp says qtrly loss per share $0.07

June 29 Blackline Safety Corp :

* Qtrly gross margin was $996,000 compared to $733,000

* Blackline Safety reports record second quarter revenue

* Q2 revenue rose 22 percent to c$1.9 million

* Blackline safety corp qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

