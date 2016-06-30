BRIEF-McCormick & Company Q2 earnings per share $0.73

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Mccormick & Company Inc
* Qtrly net sales $1.06 billion versus $1.02 billion
* Mccormick reports on second quarter results and latest 2016 financial outlook
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.73
* Q2 sales rose 4 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.63 to $3.70
* Mccormick & company inc says company expects to grow sales 1% to 3% for fy 2016
* Says reaffirmed its expected growth rate for sales, adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share for 2016
* "have increased our cost savings goal for 2016 to a range of $100 million to $110 million"
* Mccormick & company inc says for fy 2016 operating income is expected to grow 16% to 19% from $548 million of operating income in 2015
* Excluding impact of special charges, projected range for adjusted earnings per share in 2016 remains $3.68 to $3.75
* Mccormick & company inc says reaffirmed its expectation to grow adjusted operating income 6% to 8% in fy 2016 from adjusted operating income of $614 million in 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.74, revenue view $4.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mccormick & company inc says estimated impact of special charges in 2016 has increased by $0.02 to $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.