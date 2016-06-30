BRIEF-Fibra Shop closes revolving credit line of MXN 3.2 bln

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios SAPI de CV :
* Said on Wednesday it had closed a three-year term revolving credit line amounting to 3.2 billion Mexican pesos ($173.0 million)
* The credit line was signed with a group of syndicated banks: Actinver, BBVA Bancomer, HSBC, Banco Sabadell and Santander
* The company has now liquid resources amounting to about 4.39 billion Mexican pesos to be used to finance its 2016 expansion plan
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.