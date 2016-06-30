版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Akers Biosciences completes clinical trial for rapid chlamydia test

June 30 Akers Biosciences Inc

* Akers Biosciences Inc says test performed well, with 96 percent correlation to gold standard reference laboratory method

* Akers Biosciences completes clinical trial for rapid chlamydia test

* Is pursuing FDA 510(k) market clearance for US and evaluating requirements in territories covered in international network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐