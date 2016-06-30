BRIEF-Janssen Inc says Health Canada issued notice of compliance with conditions approving Darzalex

June 30 Johnson & Johnson

* Janssen Inc says Health Canada has issued a notice of compliance with conditions approving Darzalex

* Janssen Inc says Darzalex approved by Health Canada for for treatment of multiple Myeloma

* Janssen Inc says product approved on condition that co carries out confirmatory trials to verify clinical benefit of Darzalex