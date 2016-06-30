BRIEF-Janssen Inc says Health Canada issued notice of compliance with conditions approving Darzalex

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Johnson & Johnson
* Janssen Inc says Health Canada has issued a notice of compliance with conditions approving Darzalex
* Janssen Inc says Darzalex approved by Health Canada for for treatment of multiple Myeloma
* Janssen Inc says product approved on condition that co carries out confirmatory trials to verify clinical benefit of Darzalex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.