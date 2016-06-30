BRIEF-Lionsgate to acquire Starz for $4.4 bln in cash and stock

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Starz says lionsgate expects acquisition to be highly accretive, generate significant synergies and create a whole that is greater than sum of its parts
* Lionsgate to acquire Starz for $4.4 billion in cash and stock
* Each share of lionsgate common stock will be reclassified into 0.5 voting and 0.5 newly created non-voting shares
* Lionsgate intends to fund cash portion of deal with a combination of newly issued bank and bond financing
* Holders of each share of starz series a common stock will receive $18.00 in cash as well as 0.6784 of a share of lionsgate non-voting stock
* Starz says liontree advisors is serving as exclusive financial advisor and baker botts llp is serving as legal advisor to starz
* Acquisition is expected to generate significant revenue and cost synergies
* Starz says j.p. Morgan, bank of america merrill lynch, deutsche bank and credit suisse are serving as financial advisors to lionsgate
* Holders of each share of co's series b stock to get $7.26 in cash, 0.6321 share of lionsgate voting stock, 0.6321 share of lionsgate non-voting stock Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.