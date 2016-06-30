版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Schnitzer Steel Q3 shr from cont ops $0.41

June 30 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc :

* Qtrly revenues $351.6 million versus $467.3 million

* Schnitzer reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐