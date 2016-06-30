BRIEF-Schnitzer Steel Q3 shr from cont ops $0.41

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc :
* Qtrly revenues $351.6 million versus $467.3 million
* Schnitzer reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.