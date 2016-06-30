版本:
BRIEF-Apple in talks to acquire Tidal, Jay Z's streaming-music service - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

June 30 (Reuters) -

* Apple in talks to acquire Tidal, Jay Z's streaming-music service- CNBC, citing Dow Jones Source text : (on.wsj.com/298Tdmp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

