公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Parkway Properties to hold special meeting of stockholders to vote on merger with Cousins Properties Inc

July 1 (Reuters) -

* Parkway properties Inc says parkway announces special meeting of stockholders to vote on merger with Cousins Properties Incorporated Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

