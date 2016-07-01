BRIEF-Bind Therapeutics files motion for sale of assets after accepting stalking horse bid from Pfizer

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Bind Therapeutics Inc :
* Bind Therapeutics files motion for sale of assets after accepting stalking horse bid from Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer has also agreed to assume certain contractual liabilities of Bind
* Pfizer has agreed to acquire substantially all of Bind's assets for approximately $20 million in cash
* Has requested U.S. Bankruptcy court to authorize co to proceed with auction on July 25, 2016 for majority of its assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.