BRIEF-Bind Therapeutics files motion for sale of assets after accepting stalking horse bid from Pfizer

July 1 Bind Therapeutics Inc :

* Bind Therapeutics files motion for sale of assets after accepting stalking horse bid from Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer has also agreed to assume certain contractual liabilities of Bind

* Pfizer has agreed to acquire substantially all of Bind's assets for approximately $20 million in cash

* Has requested U.S. Bankruptcy court to authorize co to proceed with auction on July 25, 2016 for majority of its assets