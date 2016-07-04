版本:
BRIEF-GN Store closes acquisition of Audigy Group

July 4 GN Store Nord A/S :

* Said on Friday had completed acquisition of Audigy

* Said all necessary conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals, had been met

* Audigy will be separate company and subsidiary of GN Hearing's US business entity

