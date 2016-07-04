BRIEF-GN Store closes acquisition of Audigy Group

FTSE extends losses ahead of May speech, Europe lower too
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares fell on Tuesday, weighed by miners and autos, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.
July 4 GN Store Nord A/S :
* Said on Friday had completed acquisition of Audigy
* Said all necessary conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals, had been met
* Audigy will be separate company and subsidiary of GN Hearing's US business entity
* Hyundai Motor Group agonising over capacity of Mexico plant
LONDON, Jan 17 Carlyle Group has agreed to become the largest shareholder in Johannesburg-based Global Credit Ratings (GCR), the U.S. buyout fund said on Tuesday, looking to broaden the pan-African ratings agency's services.