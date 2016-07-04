版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 4日 星期一 15:12 BJT

BRIEF-Morphosys shares up 4.4 pct after Novartis milestone payment

July 4 Morphosys AG

* Shares rise 4.4 percent at open following Novartis milestone payment for clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

