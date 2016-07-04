Norway union says 663 oil service workers may strike from July 7

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Safe labour union to negotiate wages and other
terms and benefits on behalf of offshore oil service workers
under the so-called well-services agreement
** Mandatory talks between Safe and the Norwegian Oil and
Gas Association to be hosted by state-appointed mediator
** If no deal is found by early Thursday morning, 663
workers will go on strike, Safe said on Monday
** Safe says its aim is to preserve current terms and
benefits, and to increase wages in line with inflation
** Affected companies will be Baker Hughes (79 workers),
Halliburton (35), Oceaneering (17), Schlumberger (228), Subsea 7
(78), Vetco Gray (184) and Weatherford (42).
** On July 2, separate wage talks involving offshore
production workers resulted in a wage deal, averting a strike
that would have cut Norway's output of oil and gas
