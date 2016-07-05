BRIEF-Delta Air Lines sees June quarter system capacity up about 3 pct

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
July 5 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Qtr Average Fuel Price Per Gallon $1.95 - $2.00
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Qtr Profit Sharing Expense $315 - $325 Mln
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter Operating Margin To Be About 17 Percent
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter Cargo And Other Revenue $1.5 Billion
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter Passenger Unit Revenue Down About 5 Percent
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Qtr Casm-Ex Including Profit Sharing To Be About Flat
* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter System Capacity Up About 3 Percent Source (bit.ly/29flGRW) Further company coverage:
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.