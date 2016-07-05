版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines sees June quarter system capacity up about 3 pct

July 5 Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Qtr Average Fuel Price Per Gallon $1.95 - $2.00

* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Qtr Profit Sharing Expense $315 - $325 Mln

* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter Operating Margin To Be About 17 Percent

* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter Cargo And Other Revenue $1.5 Billion

* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter Passenger Unit Revenue Down About 5 Percent

* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Qtr Casm-Ex Including Profit Sharing To Be About Flat

* Delta Air Lines Inc Sees June Quarter System Capacity Up About 3 Percent Source (bit.ly/29flGRW) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐