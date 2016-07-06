C.Suisse, Deutsche Bank could lose spots in European bluechip index: SocGen

LONDON, July 6 The halving in value this year of
shares in Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank and their slide to
record lows have raised the prospect of both exiting an index of
Europe's top bluechips, according to analysts at
Societe Generale.
The next annual review by index provider STOXX is scheduled
for September 2016 and any changes will take into account prices
at the end of August.
STOXX could initiate a "fast exit" for Credit Suisse and
Deutsche Bank shares from the STOXX 50 if they rank below 74 at
the end of next month in a selection list that rates European
stocks on the basis on market cap and daily turnover.
Infrastructure firms Vinci and Spain's Iberdrola
could potentially replace them, SocGen adds.
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have lost 55 percent and
49.3 percent respectively this year as Britain's decision to
leave the European Union worsened an already grim outlook for
the banks hamstrung by sluggish markets, high regulatory costs
and fines.
Last week, the International Monetary Fund said Deutsche
Bank's links to the world's largest lenders make it a bigger
potential risk to the wider financial system than any other
global bank.
