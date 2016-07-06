BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO says difficult to gauge impact from Brexit at this time

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* CEO -have already improved base salary for lowest wage workers
* CEO - Britain's vote to leave EU has created some uncertainty and volatility in our market
* CEO on Brexit - confident we will emerge well-positioned as we enter more optimistic times
* CFO- UK government has been consulting with industry on pharmacy funding, waiting to hear their conclusions
* Majority of the $1.5 billion savings is coming from the USA pharmacy business
* CEO-We are very confident that Rite Aid deal will go through, "lawyers are telling us that we don't have any negative signals"
* CEO- "we are trying to find the right buyers for the pharmacy sector we will have to divest"
* Executive-We will continue to improve minimum wage paying close attention to the market
* CEO on possible Brexit impact- "very very difficult to say. The situation is very volatile at this time. For sure, the period of uncertainty will be quite long"
* CEO- Consequence of Britain leaving EU will be much longer than 2 years, in a few months probably will be able to say something on possible impact Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)