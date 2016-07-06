BRIEF-Ezcorp Inc says enters into agreement to sell Grupo Finmart

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
July 6 Ezcorp Inc
* Deal expected to provide Ezcorp with additional capital to invest in its U.S. and Mexico Pawn Businesses
* Ezcorp enters into agreement to sell Grupo Finmart
* Base purchase price for sale of 100% of Grupo Finmart is $50 million
* Currently estimates that aggregate adjustments (excluding transaction costs) could reduce closing proceeds by approximately $10 million
* Decision to divest Grupo Finmart is a result of continued execution of Ezcorp's three-year strategic plan
* On completion of sale, intercompany debt owed to Ezcorp to be restructured
* Closing of transaction is not contingent on financing by alphacredit
* Grupo Finmart's 3rd party debt incurred to fund loan originations to remain in place post-closing, or will be refinanced prior to closing
* If alphacredit is unable to obtain financing prior to time when closing conditions satisfied, payment of $25 million to ezcorp to be deferred
* Ezcorp currently owns 94% of grupo finmart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering