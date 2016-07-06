版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 07:36 BJT

BRIEF-FOX News chairman & CEO Roger Ailes says "Gretchen Carlson's allegations are false"

July 6 (Reuters) -

* FOX News chairman & CEO Roger Ailes says "Gretchen Carlson's allegations are false"

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐