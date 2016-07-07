BRIEF-Coeur Mining reports Q2 production of 4 mln ounces of silver and 92,726 ounces of gold

July 7 Coeur Mining Inc :
* Coeur reports second quarter 2016 production results
* Maintaining full-year 2016 production guidance of 115,000
- 125,000 gold ounces for Kensington
* Q2 production of 4.0 million ounces of silver and 92,726
ounces of gold
* Maintaining 2016 production guidance of 33.8 - 36.8
million silver equivalent ounces
* Silver production increased 40 pct and gold production
increased 28% compared to Q1
* 2016 production guidance for Endeavor of 175,000 - 200,000
silver ounces
