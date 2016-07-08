版本:
BRIEF-Resource Capital Fund VI L.P announces acquisition of common shares in Canadian Zinc Corporation

July 7 Resource Capital Fund VI L.P:

* Announces acquisition of common shares in Canadian Zinc Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

