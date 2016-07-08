版本:
BRIEF-Sare Holding signs credit deal for up to MXN 150.0 mln

July 8 Sare Holding SAB de CV :

* Said on Thursday it had signed credit opening contract with SHF for up to 150.0 million Mexican pesos ($8.0 million)

Source text: bit.ly/29lYnWs

Further company coverage:

($1 = 18.7862 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)

