BRIEF-Empire Company - President & CEO Marc Poulin has left company

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Empire Company Ltd
* President & CEO Marc Poulin has left companies effective immediately
* Empire Company Limited announces change in leadership
* Clinton Keay , Empire's Executive Vice President of Finance will assume role of Interim Chief Financial Officer
* Says François Vimard, Empire's Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been appointed Interim President & CEO
* Vimard will also replace Poulin on Empire board of directors
* Says company initiates an orderly succession process to identify a permanent leader
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.