BRIEF-Empire Company - President & CEO Marc Poulin has left company

July 8 Empire Company Ltd

* President & CEO Marc Poulin has left companies effective immediately

* Empire Company Limited announces change in leadership

* Clinton Keay , Empire's Executive Vice President of Finance will assume role of Interim Chief Financial Officer

* Says François Vimard, Empire's Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been appointed Interim President & CEO

* Vimard will also replace Poulin on Empire board of directors

* Says company initiates an orderly succession process to identify a permanent leader Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)