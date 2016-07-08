BRIEF-CBS Radio Inc files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
July 8 CBS Radio Inc:
* Files for IPO - SEC filing
* Files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* CBS currently intends to dispose of all of shares of common stock that it indirectly will own upon completion of IPO
* Will continue to be controlled by CBS following IPO Source text (bit.ly/29wTzRj) Further company coverage:
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.