版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 9日 星期六 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-CBS Radio Inc files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

July 8 CBS Radio Inc:

* Files for IPO - SEC filing

* Files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* CBS currently intends to dispose of all of shares of common stock that it indirectly will own upon completion of IPO

* Will continue to be controlled by CBS following IPO Source text (bit.ly/29wTzRj) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐