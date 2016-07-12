版本:
BRIEF-Accorhotels shareholders approve FRHI Holdings acquisition

July 12 AccorHotels Shareholders meeting :

* Shareholders approve FRHI holdings acquisition

* Value of deal retained $2.7 billion based on Accorhotels closing share price on july 11 versus $2.9 billion when deal announced in december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

