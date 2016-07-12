版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 16:42 BJT

BRIEF-AccorHotels CEO says talks with China Jin Jiang continuing

July 12 Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazn tells shareholders:

* Talks with china jin jiang continuing, right solution not found yet - CEO

* AccorHotels has been seeking to limit Jing Jiang's push to expand its stake in AccorHotels beyond 15 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

