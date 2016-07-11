版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says agreed to sell 4.6 mln units

July 11 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Agreed to sell 4.6 million units at price of $32.20/unit

* Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces public unit financing of $150mm

* Agreed to sell 4.6 million units at a price of $32.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

