Google notifies users of 4,000 state-sponsored cyber attacks per month - exec

July 11 A senior executive of Alphabet Inc's
Google unit said on Monday that the company was
notifying customers of 4,000 state-sponsored cyber attacks per
month.
Speaking at a Fortune magazine tech conference in Aspen,
Colorado, Google senior vice president and Alphabet board member
Diane Greene mentioned the figure while touting Google's
security prowess.
The internet search leader, which develops the Android
mobile system and also offers email and a range of other
applications for consumers, has led the way in notifying users
of government spying. Others, including Microsoft Corp,
have since followed suit.
Google had previously said that it had been issuing tens of
thousands of warnings every few months and that customers often
upgraded their security in response.
(Reporting by Jonathan Weber; Editing by Bill Rigby)