BRIEF-Fibra Danhos announces debt issue for MXN 4 bln in Mexican market

July 12 Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV :

* Said on Monday that it had conducted its first long-term debt issuance of trust certificates in the Mexican debt market for 4.00 billion Mexican pesos ($218.2 million)

* The deal was done through two unsecured issues in communicating vessels, under a program authorized by the CNBV (Mexico's financial system regulator) for a total amount of 8.00 billion Mexican pesos

* Said 3.00 billion Mexican pesos fixed nominal rate issue for a 10-year period with a 7.80 percent coupon rate (Mexican 10-year bond yield + 185 basis points)

* Said 1.00 billion Mexican pesos floating rate issue for a 3.5-year period with a TIIE28 + 65 basis points coupon rate

* The money obtained will be primarily used for the acquisition, construction and development of projects, general corporate expenses and working capital

Source text: bit.ly/29AXxqt

($1 = 18.3340 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)