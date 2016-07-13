版本:
BRIEF-Sequoia fund says it sold position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals completely by mid-june

July 13 Sequoia Fund :

* Elected to sell position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals, exited completely by mid-june Source text : (bit.ly/29CPklT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

