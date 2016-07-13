版本:
BRIEF-Entergy in talks for potential sale of Fitzpatrick nuclear plant to Exelon

July 13 Entergy Corp:

* Entergy in discussions for the potential sale of the James A. Fitzpatrick nuclear power plant to Exelon

* Negotiations with Exelon are ongoing, with a target for completion in mid-August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

