BRIEF-Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd says EMSA expands use of Radarsat-2 information for maritime applications

July 13 Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd :

* Signed 4-year contract with ceiling of 31 million Euros to provide Radarsat-2 information to European Maritime Safety Agency

* Says EMSA expands use of Radarsat-2 information for maritime applications

