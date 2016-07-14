BRIEF-Coach appoints Wendy Kahn as CEO and brand president of Stuart Weitzman

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 14 Coach Inc :
* Coach, Inc. appoints Wendy Kahn as Chief Executive Officer and Brand President of Stuart Weitzman
* Coach Inc says Kahn will succeed Wayne Kulkin, brand's current Chief Executive Officer
* Coach Inc - Kahn joins Coach from Valentino Fashion Group S.P.A., where she currently holds position of CEO of Valentino, USA and V.F.G., USA & Canada
* Coach Inc says Wayne Kulkin will become a consultant to Coach Inc
