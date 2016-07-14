版本:
2016年 7月 14日

BRIEF-Wolfspeed has better operating margins than Infineon CFO says

July 14 Infineon

* Cfo says wolfspeed business has better operating margins than infineon at the moment

* Ceo says wolfspeed has gross margin of 55 percent and will grow by average 20 percent annually until 2020

* Cfo says there is positive booking trend at wolfspeed Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

